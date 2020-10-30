Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 255.0% in October

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASHTY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

