Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $145.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $157.30.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

