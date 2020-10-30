Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.77

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $860.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $36,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

