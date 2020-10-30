Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.77

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

The stock has a market cap of $860.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,563 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arvinas by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

