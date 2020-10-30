Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.65

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.