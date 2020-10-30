Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $110.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

