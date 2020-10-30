Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years.

NYSE AJG opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

