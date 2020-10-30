Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $85.00. The company traded as low as $57.96 and last traded at $59.20. Approximately 864,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 453,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 43.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 137.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 24,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

