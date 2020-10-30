Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 2,349 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 3.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.