Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGTK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Argitek has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Argitek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

