Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AGTK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Argitek has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Argitek Company Profile
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Argitek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argitek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.