Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the September 30th total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,603.0 days.

ARCVF opened at $22.55 on Friday. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

