ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) PT Set at C$8.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARX. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

TSE:ARX opened at C$6.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.47. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.73.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.34%.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

