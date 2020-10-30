Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Aptiv by 18.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $297,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $204,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $98.32 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

