Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Price Up 12.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) shares rose 12.8% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 3,999,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 626,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

APTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $144.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 7,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.