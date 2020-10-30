Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) PT Raised to $12.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 290.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 164.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Aptinyx by 22.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptinyx by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aptinyx by 7,228.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

