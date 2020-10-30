Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $59.50 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

