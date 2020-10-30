Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 246.17% and a negative return on equity of 167.73%.

ATBPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

