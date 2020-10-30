Analyzing World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) & Napco Security Technologies (OTCMKTS:NSSC)

World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of World Access shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares World Access and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Access N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies 8.41% 13.36% 10.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for World Access and Napco Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Access 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than World Access.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Access and Napco Security Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 4.40 $8.52 million $0.56 43.38

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than World Access.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats World Access on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

World Access Company Profile

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

