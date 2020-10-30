Analyzing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Safe Bulkers (NASDAQ:SB)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Safe Bulkers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.05 $1.09 million N/A N/A Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 0.47 $16.04 million $0.05 18.08

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Castor Maritime and Safe Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe Bulkers 1 1 2 0 2.25

Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $1.23, suggesting a potential upside of 35.52%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Volatility & Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A Safe Bulkers -7.59% -3.08% -1.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Castor Maritime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

