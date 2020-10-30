Analysts Set OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. Analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.