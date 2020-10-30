Analysts Set Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target at $29.29

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 229,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 809.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 158.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

