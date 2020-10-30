Analysts Set China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Price Target at $7.25

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHU. Nomura upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

