Analysts Set Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) PT at €6.45

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.45 ($7.59).

AT1 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) stock opened at €4.05 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.90. Aroundtown SA has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

