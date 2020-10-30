Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.82.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.63.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.12 million.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

