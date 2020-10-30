Analysts Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post sales of $315.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.70 million to $315.38 million. Virtusa posted sales of $328.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter worth $60,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $860,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Virtusa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

