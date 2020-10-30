Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.99. General Mills posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

GIS opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in General Mills by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in General Mills by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.