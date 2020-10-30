Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) Insider Sells £4,637.38 in Stock

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) insider Adam Habib sold 231,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £4,637.38 ($6,058.77).
AMC stock opened at GBX 1.83 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Amur Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.92 ($0.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.10.
Amur Minerals Company Profile
