Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) Insider Sells £4,637.38 in Stock

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) insider Adam Habib sold 231,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £4,637.38 ($6,058.77).

AMC stock opened at GBX 1.83 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Amur Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.92 ($0.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.10.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

