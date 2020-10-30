ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,045,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 1,408,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,114.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. AMS has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

Get AMS alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.