Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOLD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $419,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,230 shares of company stock worth $4,893,368 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

