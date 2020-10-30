Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 26.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 591,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 67.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,460,000 after acquiring an additional 295,600 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

AMGN stock opened at $217.82 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.