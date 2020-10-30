American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 358,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

