American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $283,036,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $83,814,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $231.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

