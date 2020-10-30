American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Short Interest Down 51.5% in October

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the September 30th total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,597,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABML opened at $0.18 on Friday. American Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 1,300 lithium mining claims covering an area of 30,000 acres located in the Western Nevada basin in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Oroplata Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Battery Metals Corporation in May 2019.

