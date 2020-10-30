Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.70. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The company has a market cap of $68.81 million and a PE ratio of -9.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corey Christopher Ruttan bought 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$37,128.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,700,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$928,705.60.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) Company Profile (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

