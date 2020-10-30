Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.70. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of $68.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corey Christopher Ruttan purchased 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,128.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,700,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$928,705.60.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

