Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIMC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,998. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

