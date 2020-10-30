Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Announces Earnings Results

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $21.64 on Friday. Alterola Biotech has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23.
Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
About Alterola Biotech
Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.
