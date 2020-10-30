Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Announces Earnings Results

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $21.64 on Friday. Alterola Biotech has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $125,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $79,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21 shares of company stock worth $433 and sold 32,329 shares worth $662,672.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

