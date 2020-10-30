Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $153,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,981,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,712,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,685.59.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,510.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,461.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

