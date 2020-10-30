Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,685.59.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,510.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,461.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,058.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

