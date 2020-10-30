Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,510.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,461.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,685.59.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

