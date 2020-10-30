Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,510.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,461.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,685.59.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

