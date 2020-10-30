Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Holdings Cut by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alico worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alico by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alico by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alico by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

