Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.08 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 35.3% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 345.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

