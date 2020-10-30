Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 8,700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

