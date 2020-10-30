Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 44,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,250 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,215,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CMS Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

CMS opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

