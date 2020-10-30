Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 23,200 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Popular worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 114.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Popular by 13.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 803.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 46,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

BPOP stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

