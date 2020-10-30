Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 2,200 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.