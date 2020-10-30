Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 21,900 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE PNW opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

