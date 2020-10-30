Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 15,200 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in American Water Works by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 275,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in American Water Works by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Water Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American Water Works by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $152.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average is $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

