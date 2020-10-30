Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 13,000 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Sykes Enterprises worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

